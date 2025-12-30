 Indore News: Showroom Fire Claims Young Mechanic, Changing Room Short Circuit Traps Worker; Probe Underway
Family members said a sudden short circuit triggered fire in the confined space, leaving Rahul with severe burn injuries before he could escape. Colleagues pulled him out and rushed him to hospital, where he died during treatment. Rahul was unmarried. Police have started a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old mechanic died in a fire incident at an automobile showroom in the Khudel area. The fire broke out on December 22, and the victim succumbed on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Rahul Kumawat (22), a resident of Virat Nagar. He worked as a mechanic at the Bajaj Showroom, Devguradia, where he had gone into the changing room to switch into work clothes.

9-yr-old succumbs to injuries

A nine-year-old boy, critically injured after touching a high-tension line while retrieving a kite, succumbed at MY Hospital on Monday. Police identified him as Govind, son of Manish Gaur, a native of Vidisha, residing in Nagin Nagar. He suffered severe burns after accidental contact with overhead wires. Family alleged West Discom negligence due to loose hanging wires.

