 Indore News: 17 Held On Suspicion Of Bangladeshi Nationality
Indore News: 17 Held On Suspicion Of Bangladeshi Nationality

Indore News: 17 Held On Suspicion Of Bangladeshi Nationality

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 17 Held On Suspicion Of Bangladeshi Nationality | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seventeen individuals were handed over to Malharganj police on Sunday night by BJP workers who suspected them of being Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city without valid documents. The detainees were reportedly identified during the SIR survey and had been under observation in the Malharganj area for suspicious activities.

Chandan Singh Bais, president of BJP Laxmibai Mandal, said the individuals had long been monitored due to their unusual behaviour. After receiving fresh information, BJP activists detained them and urged police to conduct a thorough investigation. He also called for legal action, including deportation, if their Bangladeshi nationality is confirmed.

DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani stated that police have begun verifying their documents and checking claimed addresses in West Bengal. Authorities stressed that further action would depend on the outcome of the investigation. If found living illegally in India, the individuals would face legal measures, including possible deportation.

The police emphasized that verification is ongoing and all steps are being taken as per legal procedure. The case underscores the city administration’s focus on monitoring undocumented residents while ensuring due process is followed.

