Indore News: On Way To Pick Up Sister, Boy Dies In Road Mishap | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage boy lost his life in a late-night road accident while heading to receive his sister. Bablu, 18, son of Arjun, was killed after a car hit his borrowed motorcycle near Guitar Square under Palasia police station limits on Saturday night. He was on his way to Sarwate Bus Stand to pick up his sister, who was travelling to Indore from Ujjain.

After the collision, Bablu sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Family members said he had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle for the trip, as his sister was reaching the city by bus. The accident occurred while he was en route to the bus stand.

Bablu, a native of Mundi in Khandwa district, had been living on rent in Anandi Nagar near Khajrana, close to Khajrana. He worked at a private job. He is survived by his parents, his sister, and an elder brother.

Palasia police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. A post-mortem examination has been conducted as part of the probe.