 Indore News: On Way To Pick Up Sister, Boy Dies In Road Mishap
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: On Way To Pick Up Sister, Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Indore News: On Way To Pick Up Sister, Boy Dies In Road Mishap

After the collision, Bablu sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Family members said he had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle for the trip, as his sister was reaching the city by bus. The accident occurred while he was en route to the bus stand.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: On Way To Pick Up Sister, Boy Dies In Road Mishap | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage boy lost his life in a late-night road accident while heading to receive his sister. Bablu, 18, son of Arjun, was killed after a car hit his borrowed motorcycle near Guitar Square under Palasia police station limits on Saturday night. He was on his way to Sarwate Bus Stand to pick up his sister, who was travelling to Indore from Ujjain.

After the collision, Bablu sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Family members said he had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle for the trip, as his sister was reaching the city by bus. The accident occurred while he was en route to the bus stand.

Read Also
Indore New Year Parties: A Night Of Dazzling Lights, Music & Delicious Food-- Check Out Events For...
article-image

Bablu, a native of Mundi in Khandwa district, had been living on rent in Anandi Nagar near Khajrana, close to Khajrana. He worked at a private job. He is survived by his parents, his sister, and an elder brother.

Palasia police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. A post-mortem examination has been conducted as part of the probe.

FPJ Shorts
Election-Time Crackdown In Bhiwandi: Former Mayor Vilas Patil And Son Booked For Allegedly Offering Road Work To Sway Voters
Election-Time Crackdown In Bhiwandi: Former Mayor Vilas Patil And Son Booked For Allegedly Offering Road Work To Sway Voters
Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes Away In Chennai
Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy, Creator Of 'Indus Valley To Indira Gandhi', Passes Away In Chennai
Western Railway Cancels 98 Suburban Trains, Including AC And 15-Car Rakes, Due To Kandivali-Borivali Traffic Block
Western Railway Cancels 98 Suburban Trains, Including AC And 15-Car Rakes, Due To Kandivali-Borivali Traffic Block
Sanskrit Revival Mission: How Samaskaar Bharti Is Making India’s Ancient Language A Daily Conversational Medium
Sanskrit Revival Mission: How Samaskaar Bharti Is Making India’s Ancient Language A Daily Conversational Medium

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: On Way To Pick Up Sister, Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Indore News: On Way To Pick Up Sister, Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Indore News: Malwa Farmers To Benefit From Market-Linked Forestry Tech Model

Indore News: Malwa Farmers To Benefit From Market-Linked Forestry Tech Model

Indore News: Ibus Commuters Struggle After Post-BRTS Removal

Indore News: Ibus Commuters Struggle After Post-BRTS Removal

Indore news: 11-Year-Old ‘Soldier’ Sings Indore Toward Safer Roads

Indore news: 11-Year-Old ‘Soldier’ Sings Indore Toward Safer Roads

Indore New Year Parties: A Night Of Dazzling Lights, Music & Delicious Food-- Check Out Events For...

Indore New Year Parties: A Night Of Dazzling Lights, Music & Delicious Food-- Check Out Events For...