Indore News: ECI & State CEO Enable Digital Name Checks And Additions; Citizens Urged To File Claims And Objections Within Deadline | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh have opened online facilities for citizens to verify their names in the first draft of the voter list under the Special Intensive Revision of Photo Electoral Roll-2026 (SIR-2026). The draft electoral roll was published on December 23.

Voters whose names do not appear in the first draft can submit requests online to add their names. Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha has appealed to citizens to responsibly check their entries and submit claims and objections within the stipulated timeframe to ensure no eligible voter is left out of the final list.

Draft electoral roll on website; claims & objections open till January 22

The draft electoral roll is now available on www.voters.eci.gov.in, www.ceoelection.mp.gov.in and the ECINet app. Voters are urged to first verify their names in the draft list.

The window for submitting claims and objections runs from December 23 to January 22. During this period, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present at all polling stations on every working day to receive applications for additions, deletions, corrections, and objections.

For adding a name, Form-6 must be submitted along with a declaration (Annexure-IV). Voters who have migrated from outside the state must submit a declaration with Form-8. Applicants filing offline are advised to obtain an acknowledgment from the BLO.

The Online Process

1. Using the ECI Net App

Download the ECI Net App from the Google Play Store.

Register using your mobile number and the OTP received.

Go to Voter Services? Voter Registration.

Fill out Form 6 along with the Declaration Form (Annexure-IV).

Through the Voters Portal

Visit https://voters.eci.gov.in

Sign up using your mobile number and OTP.

Click New Voter Registration and fill out Form 6 with the Declaration Form (Annexure-IV).

Need Help

Call the 1950 helpline for guidance.

Visit www.ceoelection.mp.gov.in for more information.