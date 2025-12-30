MP News: Satyavrat’s Daughter Opens Front Against Digvijaya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Narendra Modi has courted a controversy by posting a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praising the BJP and RSS.

The congressmen are taking him to task for the post. Congress leader and daughter of former MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi, Nidhi Chaturvedi, has opened a front against Singh.

She even demanded Singh’s expulsion from the party. In a social media post, she wanted to know whether Singh’s statement showed his ideological double standard or his eagerness to do Gharwapasi (returning home).

She also wanted to know when the party would act against Singh, who tried to wipe out the Congress by the roots.

Singh’s statement has come as a severe blow to those who have been fighting the ideology of the BJP and RSS for all these years, Nidhi said.

She wrote Singh had intervened in all the decisions taken by the Congress for the past 20 years. Singh, whose father was an MLA who used to represent the Hindu Maha Sabha, damaged the party more than its rival did.

In an interview, Digvijaya Singh accepted that RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar used to stay at his residence in Raghogarh. Many leaders of the Congress disagreed with Singh’s post, but Singh gave a clarification for it.

According to Singh, he is opposed to the BJP’s ideology, and he just praised the organisation.

Party high command angry

Sources in the Congress said Rahul Gandhi was angry with Singh’s post. At a time when Rahul Gandhi is being targeted after the Bihar election, Singh’s post is considered dangerous.

Vijayvargiya praises Digvijaya

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has appreciated former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s post. Vijayvargiya wrote, 'There may be differences in democracy, but one should have the guts to speak the truth, but everyone does not have this courage.'

By praising the RSS, Singh has shown his guts. Singh’s post may have lowered his position in the eyes of Delhi Durbar, but he has followed in the footsteps of Sardar Patel and other leaders of the 1950s, who had the courage to speak the truth.