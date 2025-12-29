 Bhopal News: AI Turns Shield To Counter Digital Photo, Video Evidence Of Infidelity, Abuse In Marriage
Bhopal News: AI Turns Shield To Counter Digital Photo, Video Evidence Of Infidelity, Abuse In Marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used as a shield to counter the use of photographs or videos to prove infidelity or abuse in matrimonial relations. In many cases under consideration at District Family Court, Bhopal, photo or video evidence of wrongdoing is dismissed with a single phrase, “It’s AI-generated deepfake.”

In one such case, the wife of a techie declared that the entire video showing her abusing her husband and her mother-in-law and even calling the police was generated using AI. The couple met at a matrimonial site and got married about a year back. Soon after landing in Bengaluru, where her husband worked, the woman suffered a seizure and was later diagnosed as being epileptic. She claimed that it was the first time she had a seizure.

However, later, her parents admitted that she was an old patient of epilepsy. The marriage was not consummated for a year. The woman claimed that the man was impotent. The man, however, said that she was so abusive and her behaviour was so threatening that he could not dare touch her. The man also produced a video, shot by his brother from behind a curtain, showing his wife abusing him and his mother and calling the police.

The video even showed the cops arriving. But the woman insisted that the entire video was generated using AI. “My husband works in the IT sector and he can easily produce such fake videos,” she said. Their divorce case is pending in a court.

In another similar case, a man produced photographs showing his wife in a compromising position with another man, allegedly her lover. But those, too, were dismissed by the woman as AI-generated. The couple are married for five years and have a child. The man is in a private job while the woman is a housewife.

Till a few years back, photographic or video evidence was difficult to deny. But it is no longer so. Now, it is easily rejected by claiming that it is AI-generated deepfake.”

Shail Awasthi, a counsellor, Family Court.

