 Bhopal News: ASP's Strict Action Against Traffic Violators Goes Viral
According to information, ASP Beniwal was conducting vehicle checking in the city for violations such as cars without number plates, illegal tinted windows and carrying sticks or other prohibited items. During one such checks, a car with no number plate and dark tints was stopped. The driver also had a stick in the vehicle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: ASP's Strict Action Against Traffic Violators Goes Viral | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing an adamant lady police officer refusing to let go a traffic violator without challan has gone viral on social media.

The video is from Gwalior. Additional SP Anu Beniwal was seen scolding a car driver who tried to avoid a challan by claiming he was related to a BJP leader. She firmly said, “Tumhare fufa ji chahe President hi kyu na ho, challan to hoga hi” (Even if your uncle is the President, you will not leave without challan).

Despite the driver claiming political connections, ASP Beniwal refused to compromise and took action under the Motor Vehicles Act. Her strict approach sent a message that traffic rules apply to everyone, regardless of status or influence.

During the drive, a total of 172 vehicles were challaned and fines exceeding Rs. 86,000 were collected. The officer’s firm stance is being widely appreciated on social media. Many netizens are praising her courage, while some are sceptical, saying that although she is strict now, she might not act the same in front of a powerful politician.

