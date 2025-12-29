 Indore News: Drowsy Driving Kills Heart Patient; 7 Injured, Mumbai Couple Among Injured In Indore–Khandwa Road Collision
Upon collision, Bhalaji was thrown from the car onto the road. He sustained severe injuries and was declared dead in hospital on arrival. His companions identified as Omprakash, Chetaram, Pawan and the driver, Arbaz sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted to MY Hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Drowsy Driving Kills Heart Patient; 7 Injured, Mumbai Couple Among Injured In Indore–Khandwa Road Collision | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old heart patient being rushed to Indore for emergency treatment was killed, and seven others were injured, including a Mumbai-based couple, in a head-on collision on Indore–Khandwa Road on Monday morning.

Tejaji Nagar police said the crash took place near Umrikheda, Umrikheda Umrikheda area, around 8:30 am in Umrikheda (Tejaji Nagar limits). A sedan travelling from Ujjain to Omkareshwar allegedly veered into the opposite lane after its driver dozed off at the wheel, hitting an oncoming MUV from Sanawad.

The impact crushed the front of both vehicles, sparking panic among passersby who alerted police and ambulance services. Authorities have launched a probe and renewed appeals for drivers to avoid long trips without rest.

A race against time ends in loss

Tejaji Nagar TI Devendra Markam said that the MUV coming from Sanawad was carrying Bhalaji, son of Lakshman, a resident of Sanawad, Khargone. Family members said that Bhalaji’s health had deteriorated late on Sunday night after a heart attack, being rushed to Indore.

Mumbai couple among injured

The second vehicle, a sedan, carried Mikhil Kothari, a software engineer from Mumbai, his wife Saloni, and their driver Aman Khan of Ujjain. The couple, originally from Gujarat, was on a religious trip to Ujjain and Omkareshwar and had hired a taxi early Monday morning. Both suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at MY Hospital. Their driver Aman Khan was also injured.

Road construction, single-lane traffic increase risk

Due to ongoing road construction at Umrikheda, traffic from both directions was diverted into a single lane, sharply increasing collision risk.

Traffic disrupted after crash

The collision triggered major road disruption as the mangled vehicles blocked the Indore–Khandwa highway, causing a long traffic jam and panic among commuters. Tejaji Nagar police reached the spot, managed the crowd, and later cleared the wreckage using a crane. After debris and damaged vehicles were removed, normal traffic flow was restored, bringing relief to stranded passengers and motorists.

