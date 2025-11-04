MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks, 67 Blue Bull Captured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first such attempt in the country, Operation Capture Black Buck ended in Shajapur district on Tuesday. During the 10-day drive, 913 wild animals including 846 black bucks and 67 blue bull were captured. About 142 black bucks were captured on the last day of drive.

All the captured black bucks and blue bull were translocated to Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and Nauradehi Sanctuary.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav commended the drive under which black bucks were captured with the help Robinson 44 Helicopter. He said it was a historical step for wildlife conservation and farmers’ security.

Such kind of balance should be established wherein nature, wild animals and farmers - all three of them can thrive.

Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad also praised the operation. Notably, black buck and blue bull used to damage the crops of farmers. To solve this problem, government hired 15-member South African team to capture the black bucks in Shajapur, Ujjan and adjoining areas.

Field survey

A field survey was conducted with the help of Robinson Helicopter and later boma was set up. The black bucks and blue bull were chased by the helicopter to the funnel-shaped boma and this was how they were captured without being harmed.

Training on

Forest officials have taken training from South African experts in this regard. In future operations, the trained forest officials will be deployed for similar operations.