 MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks, 67 Blue Bull Captured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks, 67 Blue Bull Captured

MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks, 67 Blue Bull Captured

All the captured black bucks and blue bull were translocated to Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and Nauradehi Sanctuary

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks, 67 Blue Bull Captured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first such attempt in the country, Operation Capture Black Buck ended in Shajapur district on Tuesday. During the 10-day drive, 913 wild animals including 846 black bucks and 67 blue bull were captured. About 142 black bucks were captured on the last day of drive.

All the captured black bucks and blue bull were translocated to Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and Nauradehi Sanctuary.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav commended the drive under which black bucks were captured with the help Robinson 44 Helicopter. He said it was a historical step for wildlife conservation and farmers’ security.

Read Also
MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire After Domestic Dispute In Chhindwara; Referred To...
article-image

Such kind of balance should be established wherein nature, wild animals and farmers - all three of them can thrive.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings
Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings
Palghar: Father, Shepherd Booked For Forcing 11-Year-Old Tribal Boy Into Bonded Labour
Palghar: Father, Shepherd Booked For Forcing 11-Year-Old Tribal Boy Into Bonded Labour
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.27 Lakh Compensation To 47-Year-Old Mumbra Resident Injured In 2021 Highway Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.27 Lakh Compensation To 47-Year-Old Mumbra Resident Injured In 2021 Highway Accident
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Angad Confesses His Love For Vrinda
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Angad Confesses His Love For Vrinda

Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad also praised the operation. Notably, black buck and blue bull used to damage the crops of farmers. To solve this problem, government hired 15-member South African team to capture the black bucks in Shajapur, Ujjan and adjoining areas.

Field survey

A field survey was conducted with the help of Robinson Helicopter and later boma was set up. The black bucks and blue bull were chased by the helicopter to the funnel-shaped boma and this was how they were captured without being harmed.

Training on

Forest officials have taken training from South African experts in this regard. In future operations, the trained forest officials will be deployed for similar operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company

MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company

MP News: High Court Rejects Teachers’ Plea, Upholds Government Policy Of E-Attendance

MP News: High Court Rejects Teachers’ Plea, Upholds Government Policy Of E-Attendance

MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks,...

MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks,...

MP News: Helipad Dug Up Before My Arrival, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Patna

MP News: Helipad Dug Up Before My Arrival, CM Mohan Yadav Says In Patna

MP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh...

MP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh...