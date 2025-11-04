MP News: Pixel From Acropolis Indore Is Winner Of 36-Hour National Hackathon

Pixel From Acropolis Indore Is Winner Of 36-Hour National Hackathon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pixel from Acropolis Indore bagged the first position in a 36-hour national-level hackathon, Version Beta.

Aura Farming from VIT Pune bagged the second place while Blue AI from GGITS Jabalpur , Creatus Est from MANIT Bhopal, and Team Zeros from OCT Bhopal secured third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

The Indian Society for Technical Education Students’ Chapter (ISTE-SC MANIT) organised the national hackathon at MANIT in the city.

More than 20 teams and over 100 participants from across the country took part in this competition. Students from IIT Bhilai, NIT Jaipur, NIT Raipur, VIT Pune, MITS Gwalior, GGITS Jabalpur, and several leading engineering colleges of Bhopal participated in the event.

Industry experts from all over the country served as mentors during the event, guiding students and providing real-world problem statements.

The objective of this hackathon was to encourage participants to find solutions to real-world industrial challenges and to promote technology-driven innovation. Participants worked continuously for 36 hours to build innovative projects and software solutions.