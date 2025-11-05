 MP News: Member Of Zuber Maulana’s Gang Held With Pistol; Was Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case, Others Held Earlier
The active gang member of notorious criminal Zuber Maulana and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 20,000

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Member Of Zuber Maulana’s Gang Held With Pistol; Was Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case, Others Held Earlier | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police on Tuesday arrested a long-time absconding accused involved in an attempt to murder and organised crime case.

Accused Mohsin (21), resident of Hinotiya, is an active gang member of notorious criminal Zuber Maulana and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest.

According to assistant police commissioner Rakesh Singh Baghel, Zubair Maulana and his gang had spread terror in the area by opening fire in public on May 6.

Complainant Saif, resident of Chhawani Road, lodged a complaint against Zubair Maulana and his associates for opening fire and attempting to kill him.

Police arrested eight accused including Zuber Maulana while Mohsin and some others were on the run. Acting on tip-off, Mangalwara police traced Mohsin hiding in Pushpam Apartment in Mangalwara and arrested him with a country made pistol. Mohsin has seven criminal cases registered against him and had been hiding in Ajmer and other places while on the run.

