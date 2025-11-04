MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An old order of the Power Distribution Company on electricity supply to Krishi feeders reissued on Monday has raised a controversy.

The Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company issued the order saying if the power is supplied to the farmers for more than ten hours, the company will cut the salary of its officers and employees.

According to the order, if the operator supplies electricity to the farmers for more than ten hours in a day, he will lose a day’s salary. If electricity is supplied for over ten hours in two days, the junior engineer will lose a day’s salary.

Similarly, if electricity is supplied for more than ten hours for five days in a month, the deputy general manager will lose a day’s salary. In the same way, if the power supply surpasses ten hours for seven days in a month, the company will cut a day’s salary of the general manager.

The time integration limit for the Krishi feeder is 15 minutes. If power is supplied to the 11 kV Krishi feeder, a 15-minute time block is counted.

Against this backdrop, the department mentioned in the order that if power is provided even for an extra minute more than ten hours, it would act against the employee concerned. According to reports, the order was issued for the first time in 2019 to check misuse of electricity.

The order was revised in 2020. It has been revised again. The Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, has said the power department is issuing arbitrary orders for its employees.

He wanted to know if there was so much shortage of power that the department was forced to issue such an order. According to Singhar, the department had done injustice to its employees by issuing such an order.

Excess Power Supply Poses Feeder Accident Risk: MD

According to Kshitij Singhal, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, farmers are being provided electricity for 10 hours. Supplying electricity for more than the scheduled hours under the influence of anti-social elements increases the possibility of accidents on agricultural feeders.

This also causes problems in the supply on domestic feeders. Moreover, it leads to technical and commercial losses, resulting in financial loss to the company. There is no shortage of electricity in the state.