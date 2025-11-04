 Bhopal News: Man Injured In Clash Between Two Groups Dies; Clash Erupted Over Tree Cutting
Bhopal News: Man Injured In Clash Between Two Groups Dies; Clash Erupted Over Tree Cutting

After battling for life for nearly two weeks, the 45-year-old man succumbed to injuries

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Injured In Clash Between Two Groups Dies; Clash Erupted Over Tree Cutting | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man injured in a violent clash between two groups in Bairasia about two weeks ago died during treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday. Police had registered cases against both groups.

The dispute had reportedly started over the cutting of trees. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to Bairasia police station incharge Virendra Sen, the incident took place on the night of October 21 at Narela village. One group was led by Mahesh Ahirwar (40) while the other side was headed by Sitaram Ahirwar (35).

Meanwhile, Parvat Ahirwar, from the opposing side also received serious injuries after being hit with bricks and stones. He was admitted to ICU of a private hospital. After battling for life for nearly two weeks, 45-year-old Parvat Ahirwar succumbed to injuries.

