Bhopal News: Three Injured As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike On Airport Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were critically injured in a head-on collision between a speeding dumper and a bike on Airport Road under Gandhi Nagar police station limits late Monday night. The incident took place around 2 am near Narsinghgarh Tiraha .

The three friends were heading to an eatery on Airport Road when the speeding dumper rammed into their bike.

The injured have been identified as Abir Tandon, Rishabh, and Rosie, all residents of Kolar area. Locals immediately rushed to help following the accident and called an ambulance. The trio was taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Locals told police that the impact of the speeding dumper threw all three riders nearly five feet into the air before they hit the ground. The motorcycle was also flung several meters away. All three sustained serious injuries to their head, arms, and legs. The dumper driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

Gandhinagar police reached the spot after the incident. Based on a complaint by injured Abir Tandon, police have registered a case against the dumper driver.

Gandhinagar Police Station In-charge Brijendra Marskole said that the dumper has been seized and teams have been formed to trace the absconding driver.