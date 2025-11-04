 MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

The leaders including former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and leaders like Arun Yadav, Kalmeshwar Patel, Ajay Singh have not been invited

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The senior Congress party leaders have not been formally called to attend the district Congress party presidents’ training underway in Pachmari.

The leaders including former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and leaders like Arun Yadav, Kalmeshwar Patel, Ajay Singh have not been invited.

But whoever wants to come, can come and meet the presidents, party sources said. The training that began on November 2 will end on November 12. All India Congress Committee has organised the training but leaders from Madhya Pradesh have not been invited to impart training to the presidents.

Read Also
MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Congress District Chiefs’ Training Camp In Pachmarhi On November...
article-image

The party is entering in a new phase in which it wants to end factionalism, which is deep rooted. Often, clashes between the two Congress factions are seen publicly.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections
Mumbai Crime: Advocate Criticises Police For Letting Off Woman With Notice, Not Arrest, In Malad Child Accident Case
Mumbai Crime: Advocate Criticises Police For Letting Off Woman With Notice, Not Arrest, In Malad Child Accident Case
Mumbai Tragedy: Antop Hill Domestic Worker Dies By Suicide After Theft Allegations
Mumbai Tragedy: Antop Hill Domestic Worker Dies By Suicide After Theft Allegations

According to party sources, the AICC has decided to keep the new presidents away from factional politics and work only for party’s well-being.

According to reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the camp on November 8 and 9 to interact with the participants and take part in key sessions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Medicos Seek SOP To Boost Organ Donation, Involve District Admins

MP News: Medicos Seek SOP To Boost Organ Donation, Involve District Admins

Bhopal News: Three Injured As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike On Airport Road

Bhopal News: Three Injured As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike On Airport Road

MP News: 'Haq' Film Affects Shah Bano's Personality Rights, Claims Daughter Tells High Court

MP News: 'Haq' Film Affects Shah Bano's Personality Rights, Claims Daughter Tells High Court

MP News: ED Attaches ₹1.14 Crore Property Of Two Indore Firms In PMLA Case

MP News: ED Attaches ₹1.14 Crore Property Of Two Indore Firms In PMLA Case