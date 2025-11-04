MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

Representative Image | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The senior Congress party leaders have not been formally called to attend the district Congress party presidents’ training underway in Pachmari.

The leaders including former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and leaders like Arun Yadav, Kalmeshwar Patel, Ajay Singh have not been invited.

But whoever wants to come, can come and meet the presidents, party sources said. The training that began on November 2 will end on November 12. All India Congress Committee has organised the training but leaders from Madhya Pradesh have not been invited to impart training to the presidents.

The party is entering in a new phase in which it wants to end factionalism, which is deep rooted. Often, clashes between the two Congress factions are seen publicly.

According to party sources, the AICC has decided to keep the new presidents away from factional politics and work only for party’s well-being.

According to reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the camp on November 8 and 9 to interact with the participants and take part in key sessions.