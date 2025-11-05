MP News: Around 20 Government Websites Not Updated Regularly; Websites Of Several Depts Lack Recent Information On Main Pages |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite state government’s push to make public services accessible through digital platforms, nearly 20 departmental websites have not been updated regularly. Some have gone without updates for more than a year.

The website of General Administration Department was last updated on November 3, while Home Department’s site was last revised on February 19, 2024. The Revenue Department’s website shows an update on October 26, 2025.

Even as government focuses on drawing investment and encouraging industrial growth, website of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department was last updated on January 26, 2024. Similarly, Cooperative Department’s website, a sector that holds special attention for the administration, was last revised on October 31, 2025.

The Public Works Department’s website displays its last update as September 23, 2023. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department’s website was last updated on June 4, 2025. The Higher Education Department’s portal has not been updated since October 14, 2019, while the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department’s website was last refreshed on October 31, 2015.

The Women and Child Development Department’s site shows its last update on March 24, 2024, and the Pravasi Bharatiya Department’s portal was last revised on September 21, 2022.

Govt Press website defunct for a month

The website of Government Press, which publishes official gazette notifications, has remained non-functional for the past month. These gazettes include notifications on financial decisions, policy amendments and administrative orders.

Sources said that the new website is being developed by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC), while the previous one was managed by National Informatics Centre (NIC). A technical issue has delayed transfer of old data to new portal.

Controller of Government Press, Chandrashekar Valimbe, said that the new website is being built on HTML and that documents are being uploaded manually. “It may take around a month to complete the process,” he said. A Revenue Department official said that the old website contained nearly 70,000 to 80,000 pages, making the upload task extensive and time-consuming.

Some depts lack update details

Several departments have not mentioned the date of their last update on their websites. These include Horticulture and Food Processing Department, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe Welfare Department, Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, Anand Department and Technical Education Department.