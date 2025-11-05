 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Holds Talks Over Fund Arrangement For Bhavantar, Ladli Behna Schemes
For the Ladli Behna Yojna, the government needs Rs 1,850 crore; besides, it has to fix model rates for the Bhavantar Yojna

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the officers on the Bhavantar Yojna and the Ladli behna Yojna on Wednesday.

The finance department has to arrange funds for these schemes. For the Ladli Behna Yojna, the government needs Rs 1,850 crore; besides, it has to fix model rates for the Bhavantar Yojna.

The model rates are fixed on the basis of the prices at which the farmers sell their produce in Mandis. The model rates will be fixed on Friday. So, this issue also figured in the discussion. According to sources, Yadav told the finance department to arrange funds for both Yojanas.

If soya bean is sold at more than the model rates, the Bhavantar amount will be given to the farmers to fill in the gap between the MSP and selling prices. Many farmers are selling soya bean even before the fixation of the model rates.

The government wants there should not be any resentment among the farmers about the Bhavantar amount after the fixation of the model rates. Yadav discussed this issue, too, with the officers.

