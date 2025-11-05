Bhopal News: Posing As Lawyer, Man Dupes Couple Of ₹1.33 Lakh; Bid To FD Amount | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple running a small tea stall was duped of Rs 1.33 lakh by a man posing as a lawyer on the pretext of helping them recover their fixed deposit amount they had invested in a company whose case is pending at the court.

Following a court order, Shahjahanabad police have registered a case of fraud and started investigation.

According to reports, complainant Laxmi Yadav and her husband Hari Prasad Yadav live near Kumharpura Military Gate.

The couple runs a small tea stall and from their meagre income they had invested in an FDR launched by a company, which promised to give about Rs 10 lakh on maturity. However, since the company’s case is pending in court, they were unable to withdraw their money.

A man named Pappu Rajak alias Shivcharan Rajak, who often visited their tea stall, introduced himself as an advocate. Gaining the couple’s trust, Rajak said he would secure their FDR refund quickly through the court. He demanded 25% of the recovered amount as his fee.

Trusting him, the couple first gave him Rs 50,000, followed by Rs 80,000 more, and later another Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 1.33 lakh. The accused told them that he had filed the case in Jabalpur High Court. However, when the couple later verified the details, they discovered that no case was filed and that the man was not a lawyer.

When they confronted him and demanded their money and documents back, the accused refused and issued threats. Laxmi Yadav then approached the court.