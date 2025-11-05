Bhopal News: Helmet Rule For Pillion Riders To Be Enforced From November 6; 18 Checking Points Set Up Across The City

Pune Traffic Police Urges Citizens To Wear Helmets While Riding Bikes, Cite Data | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Starting today, pillion riders on two-wheelers will have to wear helmets, just like the drivers. The traffic police will conduct checks at 18 locations across Bhopal to ensure compliance with the new rule.

Traffic officials said that checking will be conducted at main crossings along with other routes in the city.

The helmet mandate applies to all persons above four years of age riding pillion on two-wheelers. Those found violating the rule will face fines. Mobile teams in every zone will also monitor roads and take action against offenders. Receipts for spot fines will be issued through POS machines to those not paying online.

Wednesday marked the last day of the awareness and counselling phase of the campaign. Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kaul said the measure is essential for public safety. “Unfortunately, many people neglect their own safety.

The city records six to seven accidents daily, and in most cases, head injuries cause serious harm or even death. Wearing a helmet can prevent such tragedies. We have conducted awareness drives for nearly two weeks, and from now on, strict action will follow in cases of non-compliance,” he said.