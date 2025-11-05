Bhopal News: BMC To Update Tax Records, Aid BLOs In SIR Drive; Aims For 30% Of Current, 40% Of Past Years’ Collection | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch a door-to-door verification drive to update property tax records, aimed at improving revenue collection and ensuring data accuracy.

The exercise will run parallel to the ongoing Special Investigation Report (SIR) process and election-related duties of Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

According to BMC officials, during the weekly revenue review meeting, Commissioner Sanskriti Jain instructed officers of all 21 zones to actively assist BLOs in verifying property tax details and intensifying tax and water charge collection.

The teams comprising ward officers and computer operators will visit each household to verify records, update property details, and collect both outstanding dues and current year’s taxes.

According to the directive, the corporation has set an ambitious target of Rs 700 crore in total revenue collection by March 31, 2026. Of this, the civic body aims to collect 30% of the current year’s taxes and 40% of the previous year’s pending dues during the SIR period.

Teams of ward officers and computer operators will conduct door-to-door verification, checking property ownership records, updating information, and collecting both pending and current dues. The initiative will also rectify discrepancies in property assessments that have kept thousands of properties outside the tax net.

Arrears exceed Rs 250 cr

Last year, the BMC collected only Rs 450 crore against a target of Rs 600 crore, leading to delays in several infrastructure and road renovation projects. Currently, arrears exceeding Rs 250 crore remain unpaid across property, water, and lease taxes.

‘Revenue improvement crucial’

Commissioner Jain emphasised that improving revenue is crucial to sustaining the city’s development works. “Tax collection is our top priority. To expedite development projects, we will set weekly targets and ensure maximum recovery,” she said.