Bhopal News: 78-Year-Old Man Dies Of Electrocution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man died after he was electrocuted by a high-tension electricity wires passing close to his house in Anand Nagar under Piplani police station limit.

The incident took place on November 1, during Devuthani Gyaras festival but the man succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the deceased Shankarlal Vishwakarma (78), a resident of Manav Bihar Colony was performing a religious ritual with his son Deepak and grandson Vinay on the terrace of their two-storeyed house.

During the ritual, Shankarlal placed a sugarcane upright as part of the worship process, which accidentally touched the overhead high-tension wire.

The elderly man was immediately electrocuted and suffered severe burns. His son Deepak tried to rescue him and in the process received burns on his hand. Vinay, who was standing close to his grandfather, also came in contact with the electricity current and received facial burns.

All three were rushed to Hamidia Hospital. While Deepak was discharged after primary treatment, Shankarlal and Vinay remained hospitalised. Shankarlal died during treatment on Wednesday morning. Piplani police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, locals claim that negligence led to the tragic incident. They said that residents had repeatedly complained to central discom requesting relocation of electricity lines but no action was taken.