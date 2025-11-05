 Bhopal News: Notorious Criminal Uses Fake FD Document For Bail; Fraud Exposed After Bank Verification; Case Registered
Bhopal News: Notorious Criminal Uses Fake FD Document For Bail; Fraud Exposed After Bank Verification; Case Registered

Following the revelation, police registered a case against the accused, who was detained

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Notorious Criminal Uses Fake FD Document For Bail; Fraud Exposed After Bank Verification; Case Registered | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious criminal managed to secure bail by submitting a fake Fixed Deposit (FD) document at the DCP Zone-2 office in October.

The fraud came to light after the bank confirmed that the FD was counterfeit. Police have now registered a case at the Bagh Sewania police station and taken one accused into custody.

According to police officials, action was initiated against history-sheeter Gopal Patil under Section 122 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the DCP Zone-2 office.

During the proceedings, a man identified as Mohammad Salim presented an FD of Rs 1.5 lakh, purportedly issued by State Bank of India, as security for Patil’s bail. The same FD was also used to secure bail for two other individuals.

When the document was sent for verification, the bank reported that the FD was fake and originally belonged to one Rahul Kumar, whose deposit had already been closed. Following the revelation, police registered a case against Mohammad Salim, who was detained.

During interrogation, Salim admitted that he had procured the forged FD from a Gwalior-based man named Riaz, who is now being traced. Meanwhile, Patil’s lawyer claimed that Salim had volunteered to act as surety and offered the FD on his own.

