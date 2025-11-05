MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Jabalpur Vegetable Market, Engulfs Entire Shop; Short Circuit Suspected | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the vegetable market of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, creating panic among local traders and residents.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident, however, the blaze is said to have caused losses worth several thousand rupees.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a spark in a nearby hotel soon spread and engulfed two adjoining shops as well.

According to information, the incident took place in the Nivadganj area of Jabalpur.

Short circuit suspected as reason

LPG cylinders were stored inside the hotel and officials suspect that the fire may have been caused either by a gas leak or a short circuit.

On receiving the information, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control after considerable effort. The fire department is now investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Umesh Kesharwani, a local trader, said the sudden fire created panic in the market and traders tried to save their goods.

Ajay Sharma, a fireman from the Jabalpur Fire Department, confirmed that prompt action by the fire team prevented the blaze from spreading further.

Fire incidents frequent in state

Recently, 2 miscreants set a grocery shop afire in Satna after being denied snacks and disposables on credit. This caused severe burn injuries to the shopkeeper and also destroyed the entire shop.

Later, an FIR was registered in the matter.