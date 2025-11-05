 MP News: 26 Tribal Children Brought From Odisha, Jharkhand To Gwalior's Bishop Camp; Police Suspects 'Religion Conversion'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 26 Tribal Children Brought From Odisha, Jharkhand To Gwalior's Bishop Camp; Police Suspects 'Religion Conversion'

MP News: 26 Tribal Children Brought From Odisha, Jharkhand To Gwalior's Bishop Camp; Police Suspects 'Religion Conversion'

The children were brought from economically weak families and tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala; information came to light police and administration teams conducted a search center located inside the Bishop’s Residence complex

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 26 Tribal Children Found Receiving Religious Training In Gwalior; Conversion Allegations Surface |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted in Gwalior where as many as 26 tribal children were brought from different states at a Bishop's camp for alleged religious conversion.

The Bishop's management, however, denied the allegations and said that the children were given social education here.

Read Also
MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In...
article-image

According to officials, the children were brought from economically weak families and tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

The information came to light after police and administration teams conducted a search at a centre located inside the Bishop’s Residence complex in the Baragaon area.

FPJ Shorts
A Day After Bihar Results, Siddaramaiah To Visit Delhi For Retaining CM Post On November 15
A Day After Bihar Results, Siddaramaiah To Visit Delhi For Retaining CM Post On November 15
Akon India Tour 2025: 'I Am Bringing The Party Of The Year', Chammak Chalo Singer Has A Special Message For His Fans
Akon India Tour 2025: 'I Am Bringing The Party Of The Year', Chammak Chalo Singer Has A Special Message For His Fans
Satara Doctor Suicide Case: PSI Gopal Badane Dismissed From Service By Maharashtra Police
Satara Doctor Suicide Case: PSI Gopal Badane Dismissed From Service By Maharashtra Police
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 'Devotees Tried To Take Shortcut', Reveal Witnesses; 6 Dead After Being Run Over By Kalka Express At Chunar station
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 'Devotees Tried To Take Shortcut', Reveal Witnesses; 6 Dead After Being Run Over By Kalka Express At Chunar station

The centre, run by a Christian organisation which is said to be providing both religious and spiritual education with the alleged aim of preparing the children to become preachers.

Read Also
MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...
article-image

Investigations have revealed that families were told to send their children with promises of education and a better future.

The organisation reportedly conducts its religious activities and rituals in rural churches outside the city which have raised suspicion among authorities.

The training is believed to be conducted under the leadership of Bishop Joseph Tycattil, while Father Harshal A.X. manages the children’s education and food arrangements. Officials also noted that one child from the group was recently made a deacon in Dabra.

Read Also
MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensil Trader’s Account in Jabalpur
article-image

Following complaints, teams from the police and intelligence departments reached the Bishop House and questioned the management. They confirmed the presence of 26 children, all belonging to tribal families.

The Bishop’s administration has denied any allegations of forced conversion, claiming that the children are only receiving social and religious education.

Authorities have said that an investigation is underway.

(Inputs by FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 26 Tribal Children Brought From Odisha, Jharkhand To Gwalior's Bishop Camp; Police Suspects...

MP News: 26 Tribal Children Brought From Odisha, Jharkhand To Gwalior's Bishop Camp; Police Suspects...

MP News: Railways Forgets To Add 3rd AC Coach To Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express; Train Halted In...

MP News: Railways Forgets To Add 3rd AC Coach To Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express; Train Halted In...

MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In...

MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In...

MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensil Trader’s Account in Jabalpur

MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensil Trader’s Account in Jabalpur

MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...

MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...