MP News: 26 Tribal Children Brought From Odisha, Jharkhand To Gwalior's Bishop Camp; Police Suspects 'Religion Conversion'

MP News: 26 Tribal Children Found Receiving Religious Training In Gwalior; Conversion Allegations Surface

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted in Gwalior where as many as 26 tribal children were brought from different states at a Bishop's camp for alleged religious conversion.

The Bishop's management, however, denied the allegations and said that the children were given social education here.

According to officials, the children were brought from economically weak families and tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

The information came to light after police and administration teams conducted a search at a centre located inside the Bishop’s Residence complex in the Baragaon area.

The centre, run by a Christian organisation which is said to be providing both religious and spiritual education with the alleged aim of preparing the children to become preachers.

Investigations have revealed that families were told to send their children with promises of education and a better future.

The organisation reportedly conducts its religious activities and rituals in rural churches outside the city which have raised suspicion among authorities.

The training is believed to be conducted under the leadership of Bishop Joseph Tycattil, while Father Harshal A.X. manages the children’s education and food arrangements. Officials also noted that one child from the group was recently made a deacon in Dabra.

Following complaints, teams from the police and intelligence departments reached the Bishop House and questioned the management. They confirmed the presence of 26 children, all belonging to tribal families.

The Bishop’s administration has denied any allegations of forced conversion, claiming that the children are only receiving social and religious education.

Authorities have said that an investigation is underway.

(Inputs by FP News Service)