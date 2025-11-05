MP News: Social Security Pensioners Getting Only ₹600; Government To Hike MLAs’s Salary & Ladli Behna Sum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when state government is planning to increase the salary and allowances of MLAs and hike Ladli Behna Yojana sum from Rs 1200 to Rs 1500, the proposal of social justice department to increase social security pension from Rs 600 to Rs 1500 is gathering dust.

There are 56 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension in the state. This pension is given to elderly people, widow, divyangjan in six categories.

In March 2019, the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government had increased the social security pension to Rs 600 from Rs 300. Since then, there has been no hike.

In 1981, when the scheme to provide social security pension was started, Rs 75 per month was given to the beneficiaries. In 1995-96, this sum was increased to Rs 150 and after 2016, this sum saw hike of Rs 300, sources said.

The social security pension beneficaries say that the pension amount is too little at a time when even the price of one litre of vegetable oil of good quality is Rs 200. They have demanded pension equivalent to what is given to beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana.

According to department officials, finance department has asked to table the proposal to hike the social security pension to Rs 1500 from next financial year.

Minister for social justice, Narayan Singh Kushwah said, "Proposal to increase the social security pension up to Rs 1500 is lying with government. It is up to the government to take the final call on the proposal. It is the prerogative of CM to decide how much sum should be increased. I will speak to CM in this regard."

For MLAs

The state government is planning to increase salary and allowances of MLAs from Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,65000 per month. Before 2016, MLAs used to get salary and allowance of Rs 71,000. However, government approach towards the beneficiaries of social security pension has remained cold so far.