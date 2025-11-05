 MP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case

MP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case

Taking serious note of the false information in a matter affecting an individual’s liberty, the apex court rejected the officers’ explanation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has strongly reprimanded Indore Additional DCP Dishesh Agrawal and Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Indramani Patel for submitting a false affidavit in court.

The officers had opposed the bail plea of one Anwar Hussain, claiming in their affidavit that several criminal cases were registered against him.

However, a division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah found that out of the eight cases cited in the affidavit, Hussain was not even an accused in four -- including one under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC.

Read Also
Indore News: First Cochlear Implant Surgery On Adult Patient Performed In Sri Aurobindo Hospital
article-image

Taking serious note of the false information in a matter affecting an individual’s liberty, the apex court rejected the officers’ explanation that the errors were due to “computer-generated mistakes” or “confusion caused by similar names of father and son.”

FPJ Shorts
Brazilian Model Larissa Reacts To Rahul Gandhi’s Claim Of Her Voting 22 Times In Haryana; Calls It 'Unbelievable'- Video
Brazilian Model Larissa Reacts To Rahul Gandhi’s Claim Of Her Voting 22 Times In Haryana; Calls It 'Unbelievable'- Video
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 5: Mitali Gets Possessed, Attacks Angad
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 5: Mitali Gets Possessed, Attacks Angad
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For First Phase Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan High-Stakes Battle To Begin Soon
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For First Phase Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan High-Stakes Battle To Begin Soon
'Rahul Gandhi Pagal Hai': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Demands Congress MP Be Officially Declared 'Mad' Over Indian Army Remark - VIDEO
'Rahul Gandhi Pagal Hai': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Demands Congress MP Be Officially Declared 'Mad' Over Indian Army Remark - VIDEO

The court has issued a show cause notice to TI Indramani Patel and directed both officers -- along with others involved in preparing the affidavit -- to appear personally before the court on November 25. They have also been asked to submit a written explanation two days before the appearance.

While admonishing the police officials, the Supreme Court deemed the case fit for bail and ordered that Anwar Hussain be released on bail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Completion Of Patchwork On Major Roads Within 15 Days

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Completion Of Patchwork On Major Roads Within 15 Days

MP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case

MP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case

Indore News: High Court Quashes Family Court’s Order Declaring Divorce Valid Sans Trial

Indore News: High Court Quashes Family Court’s Order Declaring Divorce Valid Sans Trial

Indore News: BJP To Hold Mass Recital Of ‘Vande Mataram’ At Rajwada

Indore News: BJP To Hold Mass Recital Of ‘Vande Mataram’ At Rajwada

MP News: MPPSC Selects 1479 Candidates For Government Jobs In 2024-25

MP News: MPPSC Selects 1479 Candidates For Government Jobs In 2024-25