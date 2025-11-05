MP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case

Indore News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has strongly reprimanded Indore Additional DCP Dishesh Agrawal and Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Indramani Patel for submitting a false affidavit in court.

The officers had opposed the bail plea of one Anwar Hussain, claiming in their affidavit that several criminal cases were registered against him.

However, a division bench of Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah found that out of the eight cases cited in the affidavit, Hussain was not even an accused in four -- including one under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC.

Taking serious note of the false information in a matter affecting an individual’s liberty, the apex court rejected the officers’ explanation that the errors were due to “computer-generated mistakes” or “confusion caused by similar names of father and son.”

The court has issued a show cause notice to TI Indramani Patel and directed both officers -- along with others involved in preparing the affidavit -- to appear personally before the court on November 25. They have also been asked to submit a written explanation two days before the appearance.

While admonishing the police officials, the Supreme Court deemed the case fit for bail and ordered that Anwar Hussain be released on bail.