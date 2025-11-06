 Indore News: International Institute Of Professional Studies' Alumni Sponsor Gold Medals To Honour Talent
Indore News: International Institute Of Professional Studies' Alumni Sponsor Gold Medals To Honour Talent

Alumni of 1992 and 1997 MBA batches sponsor the medals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Alumni from the 1992 and 1997 MBA batches of IIPS, motivated by enduring gratitude to their alma mater, have established Gold Medals to recognize meritorious students, marking a significant tribute to academic achievement.

The International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), celebrated this meaningful gesture at a special ceremony.

The event was attended by vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai and Registrar DAVV, Prajal Khare. Prof Singhai praised the initiative, stating, “All new initiatives are always welcomed at DAVV and this one will surely inspire more alumni to come forward with similar contributions.”

Registrar Khare added that such efforts strengthen the academic ecosystem and deepen the emotional bond between alumni and the university.

Alumnus Suneet Jain from the 1992 batch, now in the UK, expressed gratitude to IIPS for shaping his career. Other alumni, including Amit U Jain, Dhiraj Sharma, Neena Pandya, Chetan Shrimali, and more, joined in person and online.

Dr Yamini Karmarkar, director of IIPS, extended heartfelt gratitude, noting that this noble gesture will go down as a gift from one batch to all future batches Prof Geeta Nema concluded the event as faculty and students applauded the alumni’s enduring commitment and generous spirit. DAVV Alumni Association (DUAA) vice-president Kavita Kothari was also present.

