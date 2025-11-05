MP News: Construction Of Developmental Works Of Over ₹190 Crore Under Rapid Progress In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Three infrastructural projects including Dunglavda-Bhatkheda four lane road, Baghana Overbridge and Hingoriya Flyover are going to take development of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch to new heights.

The development is taking shape in Neemuch city and its surrounding villages as the long-neglected Dunglavda-Bhatkheda Road is finally being transformed into a 16-18 kilometre-long four-lane road at the cost of Rs 133 crore.

Moreover, Dunglavda-Bhatkheda Four-Lane Road would be transformed from potholes and poor drainage to modern road using cement-concrete structure to ensure its longevity. The new four-lane would benefit not just Neemuch, but also surrounding villages including Dunglavda, Bhatkheda, Ladpura and Hingoriya, easing daily travel and commercial transportation.

Collector Himanshu Chandra, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar are closely monitoring the project by conducting frequent inspections to ensure quality and speed of the project. MLA Parihar said, “No negligence or delay would be tolerated.”

Similarly, construction of Baghana Overbridge at the cost of Rs 35 crore promises to end the long-standing issue of railway crossing congestion in the western part of the city.

For years, residents faced severe traffic jams and safety risks. In the first phase of the project, officials have begun removing encroachments and started construction of service road. Once completed, the overbridge is expected to provide uninterrupted access to the main road.

The T-shaped Hingoriya Flyover, a landmark on the other side of Neemuch, worth Rs 28.18 crore, is in its final construction stage. The project would be completed by December. It would ease traffic towards the airport and industrial areas and resolve bottlenecks at the railway crossing.