MP News: Ujjain Family Creates Unique Wedding Invitation Featuring Mahakal Temple Bhasma, Rudrakasha And Damru |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 'Mahakal bhkat' family in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain have found a creative way to invite people in wedding. They have created a truly unique wedding invitation card dedicated to Lord Mahakal, leaving everyone amazed.

Ujjain's Goyal family has organised the wedding of Parth, son of Sachin Goyal of Azad Nagar, Ujjain, to Komal from Bhopal, which will take place on November 27.

For this occasion, the family designed a special invitation card that includes Mahakal Temple Ashes (Bhasma), a trident, a Rudraksha and a damru - all symbols linked with Lord Shiva.

The design also features the Malwa folk art tradition of “Mandana,” which required the most time and craftsmanship.

According to Sachin Goyal, around ten family members worked together for nearly a month to complete the design, while 400 cards were prepared over two months. The ashes used in the invitations were collected personally from the Mahakal Temple, where they are offered during the Bhasma Aarti.

Since the sacred ash is not easily available, Sachin Goyal collected it gradually over two months and carefully packaged a small amount with each card. He explained that this was done so recipients would treat the invitation with reverence and not discard it casually.