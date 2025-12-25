Indore News: Mayor Launches Statues Cleaning Drive On Vajpayee Birth’s Centenary | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the birth centenary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indore Municipal Corporation launched a special statues cleaning drive aimed at promoting patriotism, cleanliness and respect for national icons.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava with the cleaning and water washing of the statue of legendary freedom fighter and revolutionary Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad at Chandan Nagar Square. The initiative seeks to ensure regular cleanliness and preservation of statues of great national leaders installed at various public places across the city.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Bhargava said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life was a symbol of nation-building, democratic values and selfless service to the country. He stated that maintaining cleanliness around statues of national heroes is not only a civic duty but also a meaningful way to instil patriotism and respect among future generations. He added that the municipal corporation has planned a city-wide drive to clean and maintain statues at prominent intersections and public spaces.

The Mayor also appealed to citizens to actively participate in cleanliness drives, maintain hygiene at public places and show due respect to statues of great leaders. He emphasized that public cooperation is essential for sustaining Indore’s image as a clean and responsible city.

Mayor-in-Council member Abhishek Sharma (Bablu), Mayor’s representative Bharat Parakh, corporator Mahesh Chaudhary, Shikha Sandeep Dubey, along with municipal officials, staff and local residents, were present during the drive. Participants collectively cleaned the statue premises and took a pledge to maintain a clean, dignified and respectful environment around public monuments.