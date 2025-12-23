 MP News: PWD Acts After VIRAL VIDEO Of Minister Pratima Bagri Exposes Poor Road Quality In Satna
A video of Minister of State Pratima Bagri scraping a road surface in Satna has gone viral, exposing poor construction quality. Following her complaint, the PWD took action against the contractor, cancelled his registration for one year, and barred him from government tenders. Officials later removed damaged road portions and ordered fresh work as per standards.

Harshita Rawat
Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department (PWD) took a swift action after minister Pratima Bagri exposed poor road quality in Satna.

Rewa Division Superintending Engineer K.K. Lakhe cancelled the registration of contractor Rajesh Kumar Kaila for one year, after the newly constructed road crumbled just by thre pressure of a foot!

A video of Pratima Bagri has surfaced on social media in which she is seen scraping the road surface with her foot and removing the asphalt from the side, highlighting the poor quality of the road construction.

Watch the video below :

'Keypad Phones Only': Rajasthan Panchayat Imposes Smartphone Ban For Women - VIDEO
Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute Hosts Global Mathematics Conference In Mumbai To Mark National Mathematics Day
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Confirm World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues As New Captain
Opposition Flags BLO Deaths During Electoral Roll Revision In Uttar Pradesh Assembly
The issue came to light after Minister of State Pratima Bagri scraped the road surface with her foot during an inspection, causing the asphalt to come off easily.

A complaint regarding the poor construction was then sent to the PWD Minister.

Following this, the PWD department moved into action. Based on a proposal sent on December 21 by Satna Executive Engineer B.R. Singh, Rewa Division Superintending Engineer K.K. Lakhe cancelled the registration of contractor Rajesh Kumar Kaila for one year.

He has also been banned from taking part in any government construction tenders during this period.

After action was taken against the contractor, SDO M.K. Tripathi and Sub-Engineer Surendra Singh inspected the Podi–Mankahari road.

The damaged portion of the road was removed using labourers and a poclain machine.

Officials said the contractor had earlier been given a notice to improve the work, but no corrective action was taken.

During Minister Pratima Bagri’s inspection, the road was found to be of poor quality and not meeting standards. Contractor Rajesh Kumar Kaila is currently responsible for work on five roads covering a total length of 10.3 km.

Superintending Engineer K.K. Lakhe confirmed the action was taken based on the proposal from the Satna Executive Engineer. He clarified that, so far, no action has been taken against any PWD engineer in this matter.

