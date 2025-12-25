Madhya Pradesh December 25, 2025 Weather Updates: Pachmarhi Shivers At 3.8°C; Jet Stream To Push State Into Colder Days Ahead | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of fog has reduced in Madhya Pradesh, but severe cold conditions continue across the state. At Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, the temperature has fallen below 4°C.

Weather on Thursday

On Thursday morning, fog was reported in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, and Shahdol. Some places experienced dense fog, while others had moderate fog.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:15 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Meteorologists have warned that the cold will increase further in the coming days. People planning New Year celebrations in Pachmarhi are advised to take extra precautions.

Additionally, fog will reduce over the next 2 days, but the cold will become more intense. The minimum temperature may fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain clear for the next five days, with no chances of rain.

The Meteorological Department said that a western disturbance may affect the western Himalayan region on December 27. Its impact will also be felt in Madhya Pradesh, increasing the cold due to chilly winds.

Currently, northern winds are blowing, which is why daytime temperatures are also low in cities like Indore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, and Bhopal.

Weather experts also said that the active jet stream is a major reason for the rising cold.

The jet stream is a fast-moving air current flowing about 12 km above the ground, and this time its speed has reached up to 222 km per hour over northern India.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Wednesday morning, many cities got relief from dense fog. However, fog conditions were still noticeable in Indore, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandla, Narsinghpur, and Nowgaon. Train delays have reduced compared to previous days.

Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature in the state this season at 3.8°C. Kalyanpur in Shahdol district was the second coldest place with a minimum temperature of 6.3°C. Nowgaon registered 7°C, while Rajgarh recorded 7.4°C and Malajkhand 7.6°C.

Rewa and Umaria reported minimum temperatures of 8.2°C and 8.3°C respectively. Raisen, Chhindwara, and Mandla recorded around 9°C, while Khajuraho saw a minimum temperature of 9.2°C. Tikamgarh was relatively warmer with a minimum temperature of 9.8°C.