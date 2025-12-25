 MP News: Ambulance Carrying ITBP Jawans Crashes Into Parked Truck In Gwalior; 2 Dead, 4 Critical
MP News: Ambulance Carrying ITBP Jawans Crashes Into Parked Truck In Gwalior; 2 Dead, 4 Critical

An ambulance carrying sick ITBP personnel from Shivpuri to Gwalior crashed into a parked truck near Ghatigaon on Wednesday night. Two jawans died and four others were critically injured. Dense fog or possible driver fatigue is suspected. The injured are undergoing treatment at Jayarogya Hospital, Gwalior.

Kajal Kumari
Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Ambulance Carrying ITBP Jawans Crashes Into Parked Truck In Gwalior; 2 Dead, 4 Critical | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An ambulance carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel met with a serious road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of 2 jawans and leaving 4 others critically injured.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Ghatigaon in Gwalior district. The ambulance was transporting sick ITBP personnel from Shivpuri to Gwalior for medical treatment. 

The vehicle was reportedly moving at a high speed when it reached the area near the forest check-post at Ghatigaon. Here, it rammed into a truck parked on the highway.

The collision caused panic at the spot, and passersby immediately informed the police. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where 40-year-old ITBP jawan Raju Balmiki was declared dead on arrival. 

His wife Savita (35), along with Manish Sharma (36), Ramkishore Kushwaha (35), Vimal Khangar (35), and Dinesh Jatav (34), sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Trauma Centre of Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior.

During treatment on Wednesday evening, injured jawan Manish Sharma also succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the remaining four injured personnel is reported to be critical.

All the ITBP personnel in the ambulance were suffering from different medical ailments and were being referred to Gwalior for treatment. The ambulance driver sustained minor injuries and survived the crash.

Dense fog reduced visibility 

Local residents said that dense fog on the highway reduced visibility, due to which the driver could not see the parked truck in time. Some others claimed that the driver may have dozed off while driving.

Confirming the incident, Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suman Gurjar said that two ITBP personnel lost their lives in the road accident, while four others are undergoing treatment at JAH, Gwalior. 

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

