Indore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested

Indore News: Youth Posed As Devotee Steals Money From Donation Box Of Shiva Temple, Arrested-- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 'devotee' was allegedly caught on camera stealing money from the donation box of Shiva Temple in Indore.

The incident was recorded at a temple near Sayaji Chowk in Indore on Monday.

The clip shows the accused offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the temple, when no other devotee was present. Unaware of the CCTV cameras installed inside, he broke open the donation box and made away with the cash.

The priests checked the camera recording after he saw an empty donation box. The police arrested the accused shortly.

Check out the video below:

According to Vijaynagar police, the incident took place on Monday. The accused, identified as Rajiv, son of Ramratan Chauhan, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar, broke the donation box during darshan and took away the cash.

Later that evening, Ganesh Kaldate, a resident of Bhamori, visited the temple and noticed that the lock of the donation box had been broken.

He suspected the foul play and checked the CCTV footage, which clearly showed the theft.

Ganesh immediately informed the police, who launched an investigation and identified Rajiv through the footage. He was arrested on Tuesday. During interrogation, Rajiv confessed to committing the theft.

Police officials said that Rajiv frequently loiters around the Sayaji Chowk area and has been previously booked under theft charges.

Locals expressed shock over the incident, saying that such an act had never occurred at their temple before.