 Indore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested

Indore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested

Police officials said that the accused has been previously booked under theft charges

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Youth Posed As Devotee Steals Money From Donation Box Of Shiva Temple, Arrested-- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 'devotee' was allegedly caught on camera stealing money from the donation box of Shiva Temple in Indore.

The incident was recorded at a temple near Sayaji Chowk in Indore on Monday.

The clip shows the accused offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the temple, when no other devotee was present. Unaware of the CCTV cameras installed inside, he broke open the donation box and made away with the cash.

The priests checked the camera recording after he saw an empty donation box. The police arrested the accused shortly.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4
Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4
NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 3 PM; Check Documents List & Other Details Here
NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 3 PM; Check Documents List & Other Details Here
Profits Earned From Bribe Money Invested In Share Market Amount To Money Laundering: Delhi High Court
Profits Earned From Bribe Money Invested In Share Market Amount To Money Laundering: Delhi High Court
American EV Major Tesla Appoints Former Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead India Operations
American EV Major Tesla Appoints Former Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead India Operations

Check out the video below:

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...
article-image

According to Vijaynagar police, the incident took place on Monday. The accused, identified as Rajiv, son of Ramratan Chauhan, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar, broke the donation box during darshan and took away the cash.

Later that evening, Ganesh Kaldate, a resident of Bhamori, visited the temple and noticed that the lock of the donation box had been broken.

He suspected the foul play and checked the CCTV footage, which clearly showed the theft.

Read Also
Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles
article-image

Ganesh immediately informed the police, who launched an investigation and identified Rajiv through the footage. He was arrested on Tuesday. During interrogation, Rajiv confessed to committing the theft.

Police officials said that Rajiv frequently loiters around the Sayaji Chowk area and has been previously booked under theft charges.

Locals expressed shock over the incident, saying that such an act had never occurred at their temple before.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested

Indore News: Video Captures 'Devotee' Stealing Money From Donation Box At Shiva Temple, Arrested

Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized

Indore News: Man Arrested For Sharing Child Porn; Phone, SIM Card Seized

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles

Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles