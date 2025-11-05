 Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles
Local residents surrounded the car and demanded strict action against the accused personnel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three police personnel have been suspended, and a drink-and-drive case has been registered against the driver after they allegedly, under the influence of alcohol, crashed their car into two or three vehicles, including a two-wheeler ridden by a girl, under Raoji Bazar police station limits. The girl narrowly escaped injury.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Monday, when the car struck the vehicles. Local residents surrounded the car and demanded strict action against the accused personnel.

According to reports, the car was driven by constable Anil of Sanyogitaganj police station, while head constable Sudarshan of Bhanwarkua police station and constable Vedant of Azad Nagar police station were passengers.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya told the media that a case has been registered against Anil under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving, and all three cops have been suspended as a disciplinary measure. Further investigation is underway.

