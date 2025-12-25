MP News: High Court Dismisses MBA Student’s Plea Against Admission Cancellation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by an MBA student challenging mid-session cancellation of her admission by a private university, holding that no case for judicial interference was made out.

A division bench comprising Justice Gajendra Singh and Justice Rajesh Kumar Gupta rejected the petition filed by Priyanka Patra, a student of the MBA (BFSIM) course. She had sought quashing of the university notice dated November 14, 2025, cancelling her admission for 2025–26 academic session and permission to appear in examinations.

The petitioner alleged that her admission was cancelled without giving her an opportunity of hearing and claimed violation of UGC Regulations, 2023. She also contended that she had a good academic record in earlier semesters and that the university itself did not permit her to appear in unit tests.

Opposing the plea, the university submitted that the admission was cancelled due to failure to meet mandatory academic requirements, including non-appearance in unit tests, failure to maintain minimum 75 percent attendance and non-completion of prescribed academic submissions within stipulated timelines. It was pointed out that the petitioner’s attendance was below 10 percent and that she had been repeatedly warned about possible cancellation.

The court noted that the cancellation order clearly reflected non-compliance with basic university norms. It further observed that the petitioner approached the court belatedly on December 10, nearly a month after cancellation, by which time examinations had already begun and six of the seven papers had been conducted.

Distinguishing an earlier judgment relied upon by the petitioner, the court held that no relief could be granted as most examinations were already over. Finding no merit in the plea, the petition was dismissed.