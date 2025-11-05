 Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Completion Of Patchwork On Major Roads Within 15 Days
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Completion Of Patchwork On Major Roads Within 15 Days

He interacted with municipal staff, assessed work quality and issued strict directions to contractors

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking personal charge of improving the city’s rain-damaged roads, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has intensified monitoring of patchwork and repair activities across Indore.

From early-morning inspections of sanitation to late-night checks on roadwork, the mayor has been personally inspecting progress on the ground.

On Tuesday night, Bhargav visited Raoji Bazaar, Footi Kothi Road and the Bombay Hospital area to review ongoing repairs.

He interacted with municipal staff, assessed work quality and issued strict directions to contractors. “There will be no compromise on the quality of road repair work,” he said, warning contractors to adhere to standards.

article-image

The mayor informed that repair and patchwork activities are underway at more than four locations every day. He has instructed municipal officials to ensure that patchwork on all major roads is completed within 15 days. After the main roads are restored, similar repair work will be taken up in residential wards and inner lanes.

Following Bhargav’s stern reprimand to MPRDC (Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation) officials, construction work on the Sathya Sai Service Road in Musakhedi and Dewas Naka areas was expedited and has now been completed, significantly improving traffic flow in those stretches.

