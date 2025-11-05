Indore News: First Cochlear Implant Surgery On Adult Patient Performed In Sri Aurobindo Hospital

MP News: First Cochlear Implant Surgery On Adult Patient Performed In Sri Aurobindo Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major medical achievement, Sri Aurobindo Hospital successfully performed its first cochlear implant surgery on an adult patient, marking a new milestone for the institution’s ENT Department.

Cochlear implant surgery is a specialised procedure that helps restore hearing ability in patients who no longer benefit from conventional hearing aids.

The 30-year-old patient from Narmadapuram had been struggling with hearing impairment for years. Despite using high-quality hearing aids, he continued to face severe hearing difficulties. This prompted doctors at Sri Aurobindo Hospital to recommend a cochlear implant, the first such case performed on an adult at the hospital in its more than two-decade history.

Dr Mahak Bhandari, managing director of SAIMS and pro-chancellor of Sri Aurobindo University, explained that while regular hearing aids only amplify sound, a cochlear implant bypasses the damaged parts of the ear and directly stimulates the auditory nerve.

“This allows the patient to hear sounds with greater clarity compared to conventional devices,” he said.

The implant consists of both internal and external components that work together to convert sound into electrical signals, which are then transmitted directly to the brain. Dr Vishal Munjal, Head of the ENT Department, said the surgery was completely successful, and the patient has been discharged in good health.

“Before the operation, the patient could barely hear anything. Now, with the implant, his hearing ability will significantly improve, enabling him to lead a normal life,” he added.

Nirnay Kesari, principal of the College of Speech and Hearing at SAIMS, said this success offers hope to other adults struggling with hearing loss. The surgery team included prof. Dr Digant Patni, Dr Kanchan Chaudhary, and Dr Maryam Parveen, with anaesthesia support provided by Dr Hemant Wanjre.