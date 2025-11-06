 MP News: Online Registration For National Youth Commerce Olympiad Open Till November 17
The registration fee for participants is Rs 50. The Olympiad is divided into three categories in accordance to age

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
MP News: Online Registration For National Youth Commerce Olympiad Open Till November 17

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Career Counselling and Placement Committee and Course-Certificate in Accounting Technicians (CAT) Directorate of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the online home-based CMA National Youth Commerce Olympiad (NYCO) 2025. The online registration for the NYCO can now be done till November 17.

This was informed by Chairman of Indore Dewas Chapter CMA Pankaj Raizada and Training and Educational Facility Committee chairman CMA Neeraj Maheshwari.

The registration fee for participants is Rs 50. The Olympiad is divided into three categories. Category A for students in grades 8th to 10th, Category B for students in grades 11th to 12th and those pursuing CMA Foundation or CAT and Category C for graduates and CMA Intermediate and Final Year students. The exam will be held on Sunday, November 30. Exams for Category A will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Category B from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Category C from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CMA Ravindra Dubey, media incharge, Indore Dewas Chapter, stated that this prestigious national competition provides a unique platform for students to showcase their skills and knowledge in commerce and management accounting, and to uncover their hidden talents.

