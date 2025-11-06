Indore News: Lord Venkatesh Balaji Offered Chhappan Bhog At Shri Padmavati Venkatesh Devasthan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual Chhappan Bhog celebration was held with devotion at Shri Padmavati Venkatesh Devasthan, Vidya Palace Colony, Aerodrome Road, where Lord Venkatesh Balaji was offered 56 traditional dishes. The grand event took place in the divine presence of Swami Keshavacharya Ji Maharaj and Balak Swami Ji.

During the celebration, devotees witnessed Giriraj Darshan, with rice crafted into a symbolic Giriraj mountain. Renowned bhajan artist Bhopu led the devotional evening with soulful hymns like “Aao Aao Re Sanwariya Chhappan Bhog Lagao Re” and “Mhara Bal Govinda Ji Mhara Ghar Ramva Aajo Ji.”

Temple committee members Dinesh Agarwal, Manohar Soni and Harikishan Sabu shared that this year’s feast was prepared entirely using coconut water. The temple was illuminated with lamps and rangoli and thousands of devotees received the blessed prasadi after the evening aarti.\

“Govinda Govinda” chants fill the air

On the sacred night of Kartik Purnima, every corner of Shri Lakshmi Venkatesh Devasthan, Chhatribagh, glowed with diya, lamps and moonlight, driving away all darkness. The beautifully adorned idol of Lord Venkatesh, the chanting of Vedic mantras and devotees’ chants of “Govinda Govinda” filled the air with devotion. Amid fireworks and divine radiance, it felt as if the Lord Himself had descended to celebrate Diwali with his devotees, illuminating their lives with divine grace and boundless joy.