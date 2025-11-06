Indore News: Major Fire In Four Factories, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted; No Casualty Reported |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after major fire broke out at four factories in Sinhasa village near Navdapanth on Betma Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters were at the spot till the filing of the report. It is said that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit. No casualty was reported during the incident.

According to SI Shivnarayan Sharma from fire brigade, the fire broke out at four factories including Nobel Paints, Nirankari Industries and Sahu Traders around 2.30 pm. Information was received that the fire broke out at the paint factory where some employees were working.

They rushed out of the factory soon after noticing smoke from a portion. Later, the flames spread to other factories destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Sharma said that the flames further spread due to flames and it reached the factory where wooden powder is made. The flames were so high that the fire fighters had to face tough situation to bring flames under control. The fire fighters claimed that the fire of three factories were extinguished while they were dousing off the flame of Sahu Traders till the filing of the report. About 2 lakh litres of waters was used to extinguish the flames till 10.30 pm.

The firefighters said that there was no fire safety system in the factories due to which the employees of could not control the flames at the time of the incident.