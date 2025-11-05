Indore News: Ambulance Pilot Saves Life Of Abandoned Newborn |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming display of humanity and duty, a 108 ambulance pilot’s swift response saved the life of a 15-day-old abandoned newborn.

The pilot drove ambulance directly from Khargone to Indore without any halt for six hours after which the baby received proper case and treatment.

The baby was found on October 19, lying unattended in a field near Sanawad. Locals alerted authorities, and the infant was rushed to the Sanawad Health Centre before being referred to Khargone District Hospital for further care.

After nearly two weeks of treatment, doctors discovered a severe abscess on the baby’s head and warned that immediate specialist attention was needed. On November 4, the child was referred to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH).

Responding to the emergency call, 108 ambulance pilot Tarun Dudhe Patil undertook the six-hour journey from Khargone to Indore without taking a single break.

“The child’s condition was delicate. Every minute mattered,” Patil said. He ensured constant monitoring during the journey while coordinating with MY Hospital’s emergency team.

Knowing the baby had no guardian, he arranged milk and clothes enroute to keep the infant warm and fed. He stayed at the hospital until the child was safely admitted and declared stable.

The baby is now under expert care in MY Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and will soon undergo surgery at MTH Hospital.