 Indore News: Pharma Units’ Owners On 2-Day Hyderabad Pharma Sez; 18-Member Team Of MP Pharma Industrialists Departs From City
The team comprises of 18 industry representatives including 9 from the city, 2 each from Pithampur and Malanpur industrial area, 3 from Bhopal, one each from Bhind and Dewas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the World Bank-supported ‘RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSMEs Performance)’ scheme, the industrialists of Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam (MPLUN) and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department are organising a two-day exposure visit of the Pharmapecial Economic Zone (SEZ) cluster of Hyderabad.

An 18-member team of the industrialist went to Hyderabad from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday.

MP Shankar Lalwani and joint director of industries Samarth Singh Mandloi expressed best wishes to the departing team at the city airport on Wednesday. General manager, District Industries Centre (DIC) Swapnil Garg, stated that the purpose of the visit is to familiarise the state's pharma enterprises with advanced production processes, quality control, international standards and innovation-based industrial practices.

The team comprises of 18 industry representatives including 9 from the city, 2 each from Pithampur and Malanpur industrial area, 3 from Bhopal, one each from Bhind and Dewas.

The delegation will visit leading pharmaceutical companies located in Hyderabad Pharma SEZ, including Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero Labs and Eugia Pharma. The tour will provide the State's pharma MSMEs’ access to cutting-edge technologies, industry collaboration and opportunities to enhance export potential.

The tour is being coordinated by MPLUN with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) as the partner organisation. The initiative aims to connect the state's pharma MSMEs with advanced technology, quality control, innovation, and international industry practices, thereby strengthening their competitiveness, technical proficiency and export potential. The exposure visit is completely free, with all expenses, including flights, hotels and meals, being borne by the government. The initiative is a significant step towards establishing Madhya Pradesh as an emerging hub for the pharmaceutical industry.

