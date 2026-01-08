Indore News: Stray Animal Bites Injure Around 55,000 People In 2025 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The menace of stray animals, particularly dogs, continued unabated in Indore throughout 2025, leaving tens of thousands injured despite repeated judicial concerns and administrative assurances.

Official data from Hukamchand Polyclinic (Lal Hospital) reveals that 48,972 people were bitten by stray dogs alone between January 1 and December 31, 2025. If victims treated at other government and private hospitals are included, the total number of animal-bite cases in the district is estimated to be close to 55,000.

Many of the injured suffered severe wounds, requiring not only anti-rabies injections but also stitches and prolonged medical care. Doctors say timely and continuous treatment helped prevent fatalities, but the scale of injuries highlights a growing public safety crisis.

Apart from dogs, other animals also contributed significantly to bite cases over the past year. Cats injured 2,758 people, rats bit 1,362, monkeys attacked 573, snakes bit 12, while other animals and insects injured 154 individuals. According to hospital authorities, all these patients were successfully treated.

Gender and age-wise data show that stray dogs bit 31,269 men, 8,976 women, and 8,727 children in 2025. Rat bites affected 845 men, 391 women, and 120 minors, while cats injured 1,377 men, 909 women, and 472 children. Monkey attacks left 320 men, 162 women, and 91 children injured. Snake bites were reported among 10 men, one woman, and one minor during the year.

Month-wise figures show that the problem persisted throughout the year. January alone recorded 4,535 dog bite cases, while December saw the highest monthly count with 4,971 dog bite victims. Every month consistently reported thousands of cases, indicating that seasonal variations had little impact on the stray animal threat.

Dr Ashutosh Sharma, in-charge of Hukamchand Polyclinic, stated that the data only includes patients who visited Lal Hospital for anti-rabies and anti-infection treatment. The actual number is much higher, as many victims seek treatment at private hospitals and clinics, he said.