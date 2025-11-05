 MP News: Security Forces Search For Injured Woman Naxal In Balaghat Jungles
MP News: Security Forces Search For Injured Woman Naxal In Balaghat Jungles

An encounter between Naxals and security personnel took place late Monday evening

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
MP News: Security Forces Search For Injured Woman Naxal In Balaghat Jungles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security forces continued their search operation in jungles of Balaghat on Wednesday to trace an injured woman Left Wing Extremist (LWE) following a gunfight earlier this week, officials said.

The encounter between Naxals and security personnel took place late Monday evening in the Roopjhar forest area. During the exchange, one or two Naxals were believed to have been injured.

Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Pankaj Shrivastava said the security forces have been camping in the forest since the incident and the search operation has been underway since Tuesday. “The area domination exercise is continuing, and teams are tracking the Naxals involved in the gun battle,” he said.

Although no trace of the injured Naxal has been found so far, Shrivastava said that the forces remain deployed in the area and operations will continue until the group is neutralised.

Eye on LWE activist's village

Security forces have set up camp near Balagond village, the native place of the wanted Naxal Deepak. He is one of the three active Naxals currently operating in Madhya Pradesh.

Officials said a coordinated strategy has been formed to increase pressure on Deepak, his aides, and local supporters to force their surrender before the security forces.

