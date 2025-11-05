 Bhopal Power Cut November 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arvind Vihar, Bagsevaniya, Housing Board Quarters & More Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut November 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arvind Vihar, Bagsevaniya, Housing Board Quarters & More Check Full List

Power company officials said the shutdown is necessary for routine maintenance and system improvement works. Supply will be restored once maintenance activities are completed.

Kajal Kumari
Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut November 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arvind Vihar, Bagsevaniya, Housing Board Quarters & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain disrupted for 4 to 6 hours in around 25 areas of Bhopal on Thursday due to maintenance work by the electricity department.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to complete essential electricity-related tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Areas: Dairy State, Barkhedi Khurd, Sharda Vihar, Kerwa Guest House and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: Rhythm Park Colony, Deepdi Tiraha, Western Courtyard Colony, Danish Kunj-1 & 2, Fine Campus, Hare Krishna Homes and nearby localities.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Arvind Vihar, Laharpur, Bagmugalia Extension, Dwarika Parisar and adjoining areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, Bagsevaniya, Purani Basti, Housing Board Quarters, Maheshmati, Gayatri Vihar, Rishikesh Vihar and surrounding localities.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm

