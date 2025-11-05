Bhopal Power Cut November 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Arvind Vihar, Bagsevaniya, Housing Board Quarters & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain disrupted for 4 to 6 hours in around 25 areas of Bhopal on Thursday due to maintenance work by the electricity department.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to complete essential electricity-related tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Areas: Dairy State, Barkhedi Khurd, Sharda Vihar, Kerwa Guest House and nearby areas.

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Areas: Rhythm Park Colony, Deepdi Tiraha, Western Courtyard Colony, Danish Kunj-1 & 2, Fine Campus, Hare Krishna Homes and nearby localities.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Arvind Vihar, Laharpur, Bagmugalia Extension, Dwarika Parisar and adjoining areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Areas: Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, Bagsevaniya, Purani Basti, Housing Board Quarters, Maheshmati, Gayatri Vihar, Rishikesh Vihar and surrounding localities.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm

Power company officials said the shutdown is necessary for routine maintenance and system improvement works.

Supply will be restored once maintenance activities are completed.