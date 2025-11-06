 MP News: Muslim Woman Changes Religion To Marry Hindu Boyfriend At Khandwa Temple-- VIDEO
The temple management carried out the religious rituals for conversion and gave her a new name — Vanshika.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim woman left her home, changed her religion and married her Hindu lover at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Thursday. The wedding took place in the Mahadevgarh Temple.

She hailed 'Sanatan Dharma', saying the religion holds utmost respect for women.

Rukhsar, whose family had fixed her wedding for November 27, surprised everyone by leaving home just days before her scheduled wedding.

She had been in love with Vishal, a resident of Khandwa, for a long time. When it seemed that their relationship would not be accepted, she decided to follow what she wanted.

Rukhsar reached the famous Mahadevgarh Temple and told the temple committee that she wanted to accept Sanatan Dharma and marry Vishal.

After the conversion, the wedding was performed inside the temple as per Hindu traditions.

article-image

Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, Vanshika and Vishal took seven pheras, and Vishal tied the mangalsutra, accepting her as his wife.

Following the ceremony, a Mahaarati was held, and the temple committee presented the newlyweds with a copy of the Ramayana. Vanshika called it her source of inspiration and said, “Lord Ram built a bridge to reach his wife. I used to think it was just a story, but now I understand what true determination means.”

What about her family?

Back in Dhar, her family is said to be deeply upset. Even though all wedding invitations had been sent, Rukhsar’s sudden decision to convert and marry has left them in shock.

Vanshika said she stands by her decision. “I know my family is angry, but I made this choice after thinking carefully. I believe Sanatan Dharma respects women, and I have the right to decide my own life,” she said.

MP News: Muslim Woman Changes Religion To Marry Hindu Boyfriend At Khandwa Temple-- VIDEO

MP News: Muslim Woman Changes Religion To Marry Hindu Boyfriend At Khandwa Temple-- VIDEO

