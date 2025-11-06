 Indore News: Injured Monkey Gets Separated From Troop, Spotted Wandering On Road; Residents Provide Food-- VIDEO
Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Indore News: Injured Monkey Found In Indore; Rescue Team To Arrive Soon | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An injured black-faced money was spotted on the streets of Indore on Thursday. 

The money seemed to be isolated from its troop and wandering around the Gandhi Nagar area of Indore. Seeing the animal alone, injured and helpless has left the residents concerned and they are trying to help him by providing food and water. 

According to the locals, the monkey has been seen in the same area for the past 3 days. 

Monkey takes shelter in garage

For now, the monkey is taking shelter at a garage, said a resident Manav.

He added, "It has been staying at our garage for a past few days. It causes no harm to anyone and remains calm. We provide it food and water and it consumed all of it peacefully. It is unable to move it's arm which suggests that the arm has been injured."

Regarding the matter, Priyanshu Jain from People For Animal (PFA) claimed repeated alerts were made about the monkey, still, the rescue operation was delayed.

The forest department has also been informed about the situation.

Sources suggest that a team from Kampel has left for Indore to rescue the monkey and provide it with medical assistance. They will arrive shortly.

Further details are awaited.

