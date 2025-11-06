MP News: State Prepares For Tiger Census With Indore's Ralamandal Training

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary in Indore began a specialised training programme on Thursday to prepare forest staff and field collaborators for the nationwide tiger census, which will take place across India, including Madhya Pradesh, starting January 2026.

The training focused on practical field skills and modern technology.

SDO Yohan Katara said, “Participants were trained in carnivore sign surveys to identify and record pug‑marks, scat, scrapes, and kills, along with GPS coordinates. Camera trap methodology was another major focus, where staff learned to set up paired motion-sensor cameras to capture both sides of a tiger and identify individuals by their stripe patterns.”

Trainees also learned data collection and analysis, DNA sampling from scat, and using software to create 3D models from camera trap photos to extract unique stripe patterns. Standardised protocols were emphasised to ensure consistency and accuracy across all regions.

“The three-phase estimation process—ground surveys, camera trapping, and statistical analysis—was explained in detail so that everyone understands the complete methodology,” Katara added.

The training comes ahead of the upcoming tiger census, with forest officials expecting higher numbers than previous surveys. Madhya Pradesh recorded 785 tigers in 2022, up from 526 in 2018, an increase of 259 animals over four years.

Of these, 237 tigers were found outside official reserves, showing the need to monitor habitats beyond protected areas. In comparison, India’s tiger population rose from 2,967 in 2018 to around 3,167 in 2022.

Katara said, “We are optimistic that this year’s census will reflect continued growth. Improved protection measures, habitat management, and ongoing conservation initiatives are helping tiger populations recover across the state.”