 MP News: State Prepares For Tiger Census With Indore's Ralamandal Training
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: State Prepares For Tiger Census With Indore's Ralamandal Training

MP News: State Prepares For Tiger Census With Indore's Ralamandal Training

Trainees also learned data collection and analysis, DNA sampling from scat, and using software to create 3D models from camera trap photos to extract unique stripe patterns.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary in Indore began a specialised training programme on Thursday to prepare forest staff and field collaborators for the nationwide tiger census, which will take place across India, including Madhya Pradesh, starting January 2026.

The training focused on practical field skills and modern technology.

Read Also
MP News: Wedding Bells For Yuvraj Mahanaaryaman Scindia? Here's What Dad Jyotiraditya Has To Say--...
article-image

SDO Yohan Katara said, “Participants were trained in carnivore sign surveys to identify and record pug‑marks, scat, scrapes, and kills, along with GPS coordinates. Camera trap methodology was another major focus, where staff learned to set up paired motion-sensor cameras to capture both sides of a tiger and identify individuals by their stripe patterns.”

Trainees also learned data collection and analysis, DNA sampling from scat, and using software to create 3D models from camera trap photos to extract unique stripe patterns. Standardised protocols were emphasised to ensure consistency and accuracy across all regions.

FPJ Shorts
AAP Delegation Meets Punjab Governor Seeking Withdrawal Of Centre’s Notification On Panjab University Restructuring
AAP Delegation Meets Punjab Governor Seeking Withdrawal Of Centre’s Notification On Panjab University Restructuring
IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match: Varun Chakravarthy's Reaction Goes Viral After Abhishek Sharma Drops Mitchell Marsh's Catch; Video
IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match: Varun Chakravarthy's Reaction Goes Viral After Abhishek Sharma Drops Mitchell Marsh's Catch; Video
JNUSU Election Results 2025: BAPSA Breaks 11-Year Drought In JNU, Komal Devi Secures SSS Councillor Seat
JNUSU Election Results 2025: BAPSA Breaks 11-Year Drought In JNU, Komal Devi Secures SSS Councillor Seat
Thane Crime News: Barber Stabbed In Dombivli West After Refusing Haircut Due To Illness; Three Attackers On Run
Thane Crime News: Barber Stabbed In Dombivli West After Refusing Haircut Due To Illness; Three Attackers On Run

“The three-phase estimation process—ground surveys, camera trapping, and statistical analysis—was explained in detail so that everyone understands the complete methodology,” Katara added.

Read Also
Indore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development
article-image

The training comes ahead of the upcoming tiger census, with forest officials expecting higher numbers than previous surveys. Madhya Pradesh recorded 785 tigers in 2022, up from 526 in 2018, an increase of 259 animals over four years.

Of these, 237 tigers were found outside official reserves, showing the need to monitor habitats beyond protected areas. In comparison, India’s tiger population rose from 2,967 in 2018 to around 3,167 in 2022.

Katara said, “We are optimistic that this year’s census will reflect continued growth. Improved protection measures, habitat management, and ongoing conservation initiatives are helping tiger populations recover across the state.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Prepares For Tiger Census With Indore's Ralamandal Training

MP News: State Prepares For Tiger Census With Indore's Ralamandal Training

Indore News: Injured Monkey Gets Separated From Troop, Spotted Wandering On Road; Residents Provide...

Indore News: Injured Monkey Gets Separated From Troop, Spotted Wandering On Road; Residents Provide...

MP Shocker! 2 Burned To Death After Fire Erupts In Chemical Tanker In Pithampur -- VISUALS Surface

MP Shocker! 2 Burned To Death After Fire Erupts In Chemical Tanker In Pithampur -- VISUALS Surface

MP News: Muslim Woman Changes Religion To Marry Hindu Boyfriend At Khandwa Temple-- VIDEO

MP News: Muslim Woman Changes Religion To Marry Hindu Boyfriend At Khandwa Temple-- VIDEO

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 6: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 6: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know