 Indore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development

Indore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development

Collector Shivam Verma performed prayers on Dev Deepawali and announced temple further development before Simhastha

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana Ganesh Temple will be further developed before the upcoming Simhastha to ensure better facilities for devotees and a smoother darshan experience during the grand religious gathering.

On the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali, collector Shivam Verma visited the Khajrana Ganesh Temple and performed prayers and stated that the upcoming expansion will focus on improving temple infrastructure and visitor amenities, ensuring that devotees can visit comfortably during Simhastha.

Read Also
MP News: School Resembles Pond In Mandsaur After A Brief Spell Of Rain
article-image

He was accompanied by municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia. Collector Verma offered chhappan bhog to Lord Ganesha and later visited the temple’s Ann Kshetra, where he interacted with devotees and shared the sacred meal. He appreciated the temple’s ongoing service of providing free meals to thousands of people every day.

The Bhatt family, temple priests, guided him through the temple premises and briefed him about the works to be completed before the festival.

FPJ Shorts
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message After Being Presented Key To City Of Miami At America Business Forum
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message After Being Presented Key To City Of Miami At America Business Forum
Bihar Elections 2025: Key Leaders And High-Stake Constituencies To Watch In 1st Phase Of Polls
Bihar Elections 2025: Key Leaders And High-Stake Constituencies To Watch In 1st Phase Of Polls
Sensex Climbs 376.89 Points To 83,836.04, Nifty 81.5
Sensex Climbs 376.89 Points To 83,836.04, Nifty 81.5
Google Launches AI Startup School In India For Founders
Google Launches AI Startup School In India For Founders

Khajrana Ganesh Temple’s Ann Kshetra serves free meals daily from 11 a.m. till late evening. On Dev Deepawali prasadi were prepared and served to all devotees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development

Indore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development

MP News: Social Security Pensioners Getting Only ₹600; Government To Hike MLAs’s Salary & Ladli...

MP News: Social Security Pensioners Getting Only ₹600; Government To Hike MLAs’s Salary & Ladli...

Indore News: International Institute Of Professional Studies' Alumni Sponsor Gold Medals To Honour...

Indore News: International Institute Of Professional Studies' Alumni Sponsor Gold Medals To Honour...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Completion Of Patchwork On Major Roads Within 15 Days

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Completion Of Patchwork On Major Roads Within 15 Days

MP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case

MP News: Supreme Court Rebukes Additional DCP, TI For Filing False Affidavit In Bail Case