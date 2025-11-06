Indore News: Khajrana Temple To Undergo Further Development |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana Ganesh Temple will be further developed before the upcoming Simhastha to ensure better facilities for devotees and a smoother darshan experience during the grand religious gathering.

On the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali, collector Shivam Verma visited the Khajrana Ganesh Temple and performed prayers and stated that the upcoming expansion will focus on improving temple infrastructure and visitor amenities, ensuring that devotees can visit comfortably during Simhastha.

Read Also MP News: School Resembles Pond In Mandsaur After A Brief Spell Of Rain

He was accompanied by municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia. Collector Verma offered chhappan bhog to Lord Ganesha and later visited the temple’s Ann Kshetra, where he interacted with devotees and shared the sacred meal. He appreciated the temple’s ongoing service of providing free meals to thousands of people every day.

The Bhatt family, temple priests, guided him through the temple premises and briefed him about the works to be completed before the festival.

Khajrana Ganesh Temple’s Ann Kshetra serves free meals daily from 11 a.m. till late evening. On Dev Deepawali prasadi were prepared and served to all devotees.